Conor McGregor Seemingly Hints At WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Vs. Roman Reigns

Conor McGregor is talking smack once again about Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on social media and there is speculation he could be involved with WWE SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

McGregor tweeted, "Summerslam I’ll pull in on the yacht. Roman and Paul out the bus."

McGregor's are in response to comments Heyman made not long ago on The Ariel Helwani Show last month. Heyman said:

"I'm not a grandfather, but I appreciate the fact that I'm old enough to be one, number one, and I'm still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant at 57. We'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle now, number two. Number three, it's not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let's be honest about this. He, as a Roman Reigns wannabe, did the Paul Heyman style, you know, title on each shoulder, and, you know, gave a shout out to himself, of course he did. You know, the ultimate self promoter in Conor McGregor, you know, standing nine feet tall and weighing 155 pounds and five foot four. So, with that in mind, I said, 'Look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe', and of course, you know, he said, 'Oh, be careful grandpa. I'll break your jaw in three places.’"

“My father who was a pretty street savvy guy from the Bronx, you know, my father used to say, 'If you're going to hit somebody, you don't want to go up and go, I'm going to punch you in the face. I'm going to beat you up. I'm going to come get you.' You know what they do if they want to beat you up? They walk up to you and they hit you.”

This could be the first signs of Endeavor using talent from UFC in WWE.

We'll keep you updated.