Will Washington Joins All Elite Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2023

Tony Khan has announced that Will Washington has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Khan tweeted, "Khan tweeted, "He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he's here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!"

Washington has worked for Fightful and recently finished the Day After Dynamite podcast.





