Will Washington Joins All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan has announced that Will Washington has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
Khan tweeted, "Khan tweeted, "He's the new AEW Wrestling Administration Coordinator, working in many areas of wrestling: live events, social media, creative, PR, he has a great wrestling mind, he's here backstage TONIGHT at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite live on TBS, and it's official, @WilliamRBR is All Elite!"
Washington has worked for Fightful and recently finished the Day After Dynamite podcast.
⚡ Tony Khan Confirms Over 43,000 Tickets Sold During AEW All In London Pre-Sale
Tony Khan announced today that the company has 43,000 tickets for AEW All In London during yesterday's pre-sale. This is viewed as a big suc [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin May 03, 2023 03:31PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com