AEW Dark On YouTube Is Ending

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

AEW programming is going through somewhat of a shake-up with all of its content set to air exclusively on Warner Brothers Discovery’s networks.

AEW's YouTube Dark: Elevation recently came to an end and now it has been confirmed AEW Dark will also end, according to Andrew Zarian 

“AEW Dark and Dark Elevation have ended for the time being. This in part has to do with AEW signing a new deal for AEW Collision to air on Saturdays. Part of the new deal is that AEW Wrestling content will exclusively air on WBD. As of today, this doesn’t include ROH.”

