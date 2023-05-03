WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces The Return Of AEW Star Jon Moxley

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2023

On Wednesday, NJPW confirmed that AEW star Jon Moxley is returning to the promotion. He has not worked with the promotion since February 2020, when he defended the IWGP United States Championship against Minoru Suzuki.

Moxle is set to return on Sunday, June 4 at Dominion from Osaka-jo Hall which will stream live on New Japan World.

