NJPW Announces The Return Of AEW Star Jon Moxley

On Wednesday, NJPW confirmed that AEW star Jon Moxley is returning to the promotion. He has not worked with the promotion since February 2020, when he defended the IWGP United States Championship against Minoru Suzuki.
Moxle is set to return on Sunday, June 4 at Dominion from Osaka-jo Hall which will stream live on New Japan World.
JON MOXLEY IS COMING TO DOMINION!#njpw #njdominion pic.twitter.com/JYdS0DpnbT— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 3, 2023
