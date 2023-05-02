AEW President Tony Khan Tells WWE CEO Nick Khan To “Shove It Up His Ass” Over All In "Lies"

Tony Khan is not happy right now with the "lies" being spread about AEW All In at Wembley Stadium and has told WWE CEO Nick Khan to "shove it up his ass."

Pre-sale tickets for the event went on sale today with 36,000 being sold three days before the general sale. Tony Khan's issue is the suggestion that the stadium which can hold 90,000 will be scaled down for the event.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger suggested on social media that Wembley would be scaled to 40,000 seats for the event:

"Hearing Wembley is scaled for only 40K for AEW – far cry from last April when I was ringside for Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte and it was packed to the brim with 94,000. Nothing beats the big-fight feel at Wembley"

Tony Khan slammed Coppinger’s claims as "LIES" with a message for WWE CEO Nick Khan:

“LIES. What a load of crap. Tell your agent Nick Khan to shove it up his ass”

Kkahn then went on to question Coppinger’s source:

“Since you carry the credentials of a credible reporter + represent the Worldwide Leader, I’m just curious: who was your source for this, and how can a reporter representing ESPN tweet something about a legit news story that’s so blatantly wrong and easily verified as a falsehood?”