AEW Sells Over 35,000 Tickets During All In Pre-Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2023

AEW All at London's Wembley Stadium has not one match announced but today thus far has sold a whopping 35,000 tickets!

The tickets that went on sale today were the pre-sale with a general sale available for purchase this Saturday, May 5 at AEWTix.com.

All In has broken the company's record for the largest AEW event in history and the show might end up being the largest non-WWE event in wrestling history!

