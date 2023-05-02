WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
EC3 Reveals He Emailed Tony Khan But Never Heard Back From Him

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 02, 2023

EC3 Reveals He Emailed Tony Khan But Never Heard Back From Him

EC3 was recently interviewed by Wrestling Outlaws for Sportskeeda, where they talked about the CM Punk / AEW media scrum incident.

EC3 on sending a message to Tony Khan after the backstage incident with CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022: “I emailed Tony [Khan], not at all with intent to get a job, that’s how I led off the email. But it was when all the initial [CM] Punk and Young Bucks thing went off. Just because I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just — he doesn’t have a close relationship with [someone] to tell him something. It was just like an inspirational leadership message because, in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry.”

On Tony Khan ignoring the message: “So I sent him an inspirational message on leadership and what it takes to him at one point, never heard anything back.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
