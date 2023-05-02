EC3 Reveals He Emailed Tony Khan But Never Heard Back From Him

EC3 was recently interviewed by Wrestling Outlaws for Sportskeeda, where they talked about the CM Punk / AEW media scrum incident.

EC3 on sending a message to Tony Khan after the backstage incident with CM Punk at AEW All Out 2022: “I emailed Tony [Khan], not at all with intent to get a job, that’s how I led off the email. But it was when all the initial [CM] Punk and Young Bucks thing went off. Just because I thought he might be a guy who lacked anybody that would just — he doesn’t have a close relationship with [someone] to tell him something. It was just like an inspirational leadership message because, in theory, I do believe we need as much competition as possible for the sanctity of the industry.”

On Tony Khan ignoring the message: “So I sent him an inspirational message on leadership and what it takes to him at one point, never heard anything back.”