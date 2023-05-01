Here are your WWE Monday Night RAW results for May 1st, 2023: courtesy of our friends over at Rajah.com!

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/1/2023)

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week's show off-and-running.

Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft Gets Started Early

From there, we shoot to a video package recapping night one of the 2023 WWE Draft. After it wraps up, we shoot inside Dickies Arena where Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to a "land-shifting night."

The "King of Kings" theme hits the house speakers and out comes Paul "Triple H" Levesque expecting thousands to be on their knees ... punk. Or should I say Lemmy? Either way, the WWE executive heads over to the Draft podium to get tonight's show started.

"The Game" begins by talking about the building being sold out tonight and exceptionally loud. He then talks about how night one of the draft shook WWE to its' foundation. He says tonight won't be any different. He then briefly runs down the rules regarding drafts and potential trades.

Triple H reminds everyone that with Roman Reigns and the Universal title being drafted to SmackDown, the new World Heavyweight title and its' champion crowned at WWE Night Of Champions will be exclusive to Raw.

He mentions that one Superstar not eligible to be drafted tonight is Brock Lesnar. He says earlier today he negotiated his status as a free agent, freeing him up to appear on Raw or SmackDown as he so chooses. He then reminds everyone that the new rosters go into affect the night after WWE Backlash.

"Are you ready? I said ... ARE YOU READY?" he asks and then he begins with the first round draft picks. First up for night two is Rhea Ripley being drafted to Raw. For SmackDown, the first pick of night two goes to Austin Theory.

For the next pick for Raw, the brand picks Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Triple H calls that a "good one." Next for SmackDown is none other than "The Queen" Charlotte Flair. That wraps up round one of the second night of the 2023 WWE Draft.

"The Wise Man" Shares Wisdom, Seth "Freakin" Rollins Interrupts

Triple H then introduces "The Wise Man" of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman. He tells him before leaving he wants to show him something. He brings him over and shows him the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship exclusive to Raw.

Heyman then heads to the ring as Patrick and Graves recap round one of night two of the draft. He then delves into Bloodline business, talking about the upcoming six-man match at Backlash, the unfortunate result in the WrestleMania rematch for the tag titles on SmackDown.

He then moves on to talk about the fact that Roman Reigns isn't eligible to win the World Heavyweight title because he is the Universal Champion and exclusive to SmackDown. He mentions how epic it would be if YOUR "Tribal Chief" were to hold not one title, not two titles, but three titles and bring them to headline WrestleMania.

"The Wise Man" then mentions a number of "freakin'" things that aren't on Reigns' level, which prompts the "whoa-oh-oh's" to come from the packed house inside Dickies Arena, as Seth "Freakin'" Rollins makes his way out.

Rollins and Heyman stand face-to-face and Seth lets out his evil laugh before getting started on the mic. He talks about how Roman Reigns doesn't have to keep running from him. He tells Heyman he's a spoiler guy, so he's going to give him a spoiler.

Seth says at the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions show, he's going to win the new World Heavyweight Championship and then the world is going to see what a real champion looks like. Heyman then excuses himself to make a phone call.

"The Visionary" goes on to tell Heyman how it's gonna be hard to have a phone conversation with thousands of people singing. They begin singing his theme and Heyman yells out, "I CAN'T HEAR MY TRIBAL CHIEF!"

Heyman then tells Rollins he's pissing off the "Tribal Chief." Rollins questions how long it would take to beat down Heyman and stomp his head in the mat. The theme for Solo Sikoa hits and out comes "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline.

Heyman tells Rollins, "here's a spoiler for ya," and announces a match between Solo and Rollins. After this, we head to a commercial break.

Cody Rhodes Confronted By Adam Pearce Backstage

When we return from the break, we see "earlier today" footage of Cody Rhodes arriving to Dickies Arena. He is approached by Adam Pearce who mentions how tonight is a big night, and how he hopes things stay professional and don't get out of control.

Cody laughs and walks off. The commentators then remind everyone Brock Lesnar will appear tonight.

Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

We see Damage CTRL members Bayley and Dakota Kai in the ring ready for action in our opening contest of the evening here on this week's Monday Night Raw. Their music dies down and they await on the arrival of their opponents.

On that note, the theme for Raquel Rodriguez hits and out comes one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions. She stops, her music cuts off and then Liv Morgan's theme hits. The other tag champ comes out and the two head to the ring together.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the night. Liv and Kai kick things off for their respective teams. Liv jumps into the early offensive lead and then tags in Rodriguez.

Rodriguez gets in some follow-up offense to Kai, who tags in Bayley. Bayley looks fearless coming in, but Rodriguez puts some work on her and brings Liv back in with another tag. Bayley eventually helps the Damage CTRL duo take over with a rake of the eyes behind the ref's back.

Bayley launches Liv out to the floor as the fans boo. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Bayley in the offensive driver's seat. When we return from the break, we see Kai taking it to Liv.

Rodriguez gets the hot tag and comes in with a ton of momentum, shifting the offensive control into the favor of the tag champs. She gets the crowd going nuts and then we see Morgan back in, who misses a tag and gets rolled up by Bayley for the pin fall.

Winners: Bayley & Dakota Kai

Brock Lesnar Confronted By Adam Pearce Backstage

We see "earlier today" footage of Brock Lesnar entering the building and walking to his locker room backstage. He is approached by Adam Pearce who, much like he tried with Cody Rhodes only to get laughed off, he asks to keep the peace with Cody tonight. Lesnar laughs and tells him "good luck with that" and walks off.

Next Round Of Picks For Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft

We see Booker T and his wife, Sharmell, backstage exiting their respective locker rooms. Booker T will announce the next picks for Raw in the latest round of the WWE Draft, while Sharmell will do the same for the blue brand of SmackDown -- when we return.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we hear "Can you dig it, SUCKA?!" and out comes Booker T and "Queen" Sharmell. They head over to the draft podium as the crowd cheers.

Booker T begins and announces the first pick of the second round of night two of the 2023 WWE Draft, which goes to Raw and features the combo of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Sharmell then announces SmackDown selects "The Ones," Jimmy and Jey -- The Usos.

Next, Booker T announces Raw picks The Judgment Day trio of Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. For SmackDown, Sharmell announces they pick the LWO (Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio).

Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Alpha Academy

The theme for Ricochet plays and out he comes. He stops and his music dies down. The theme for Braun Strowman plays and out he comes. The two head to the ring together for our next match of the evening here on Raw.

As they settle inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the commercials, we hear Alpha Academy's theme playing and we see Otis and Chad Gable, along with Maxine Dupree, in the ring together.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which sees Ricochet and Chad Gable kick things off for their respective teams. Gable controls Ricochet with good amateur wrestling and mat-based offense early on.

Ricochet eventually fights free and speeds the pace up, coming off the ropes with fast-paced offense and blasting Gable with a big drop kick. Gable fights back into the offensive driver's seat after a few moments and launches Ricochet overhead with a belly-to-back suplex.

Gable and Ricochet both make the tags and in comes the big boys! The crowd goes wild as Braun Strowman and Otis go nose-to-nose before unloading with a striking exchange and then hitting the ropes and blasting each other with their best shot.

Strowman eventually runs over Otis and tears his shirt off. He also hoists him up for a body slam in another sign of freakish power. He tags Ricochet back in and hoists a standing Ricochet on his shoulders for the super splash and the pin fall victory.

Winners: Ricochet & Braun Strowman

Next Round Of Picks For Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft

We see NXT executive Shawn Michaelsl, backstage exiting his locker room. "The Heartbreak Kid" will announce the next picks in the latest round of the WWE Draft. Also coming out is Adam Pearce, who will make some picks for the third round of night two as well -- when we return!

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a lengthy video package looking at the rivalry between Bad Bunny and Damian Priest and then the commentators plug the San Juan Street Fight for the WWE Backlash show this weekend.

Shawn Michaels' theme then hits and out comes the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend to the podium. As he settles in over there, we see split-screen footage of the NXT roster watching on a monitor at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Brock Lesnar Interrupts WWE Draft, Cody Rhodes Attacks

Now WWE official Adam Pearce makes his way out to join HBK at the podium. HBK then goes to announce the first pick, but before he can, the theme for Brock Lesnar hits and out comes "The Beast Incarnate" in his black cowboy hat and trench coat.

Adam Pearce leaves the podium and walks over to again plead with Lesnar to keep things professional here tonight. He heads to the ring and we see him head inside as the commentators promote Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes for Saturday's WWE Backlash show.

Lesnar begins by asking the Texas crowd how it feels to look at the only true cowboy in the state. The fans boo. Adam Pearce then comes out with a ton of security and tells Lesnar he asked nicely already and now with all due respect, if he doesn't, his men will help him leave.

Brock responds by telling Pearce, with all due respect, it's gonna take a hell of a lot more men than what he brought out to stop him. Several more officials run out as Pearce again pleads with Lesnar to simply do the right thing and leave.

Before anything else happens, the theme for Cody Rhodes hits and the crowd explodes. Lesnar awaits his arrival from the entrance, but "The American Nightmare" emerges from behind and immediately attacks Lesnar.

WWE security swarms him and holds him while Lesnar is out of the ring on the ramp being held back by security as well. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Next Round Of Picks For Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft

When we return from the break, we see highlights of the Lesnar-Rhodes brawl and then we shoot to HBK, who announces Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan, the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions, as the next pick for Raw.

HBK tells Adam Pearce he can pick next. Pearce is obviously busy with the insanity that just broke out. HBK then announces Asuka for SmackDown's next pick. For the next pick for Raw, The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods is announced. For SmackDown, it will be The Brawling Brutes of Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch.

Matt Riddle Excited To Hang Out With His Bros All The Time Now

We shoot backstage and Matt Riddle says this is the best week ever. He talks about how Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who are in front of him, retained their titles by beating The Usos last week.

He says they're gonna beat up The Bloodline at Backlash this weekend and he's about to go beat up Jimmy Uso. He says they all got drafted to Raw together, too, so they can hang out all the time now. Owens isn't too fond of this.

Jimmy Uso vs. Matt Riddle

Now we head back inside Dickies Arena where Matt Riddle's theme hits. "The Original BRO" emerges and heads to the ring accompanied by the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The trio settles inside and his music fades down. The theme for The Usos hits and out comes Jimmy and Jey Uso to the ring together. As they settle at ringside, Jimmy heads in the ring ready for one-on-one action.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on Raw. Immediately we see Jey Uso get involved and help Jimmy gain an unfair advantage behind the ref's back.

Kevin Owens heads over to get in his face and asks him if he wants to fight. He then pulls an Eddie Guerrero and flat-backs purposely on the floor at ringside. Sami Zayn smacks a chair against the barricade and yells for the ref as he pretends to help Owens.

The ref sees them and ejects Jey from ringside as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Riddle in trouble, fighting from underneath as Jimmy controls the action.

This doesn't last for long, however, as "The Original BRO" fights his way back into the lead and ultimately finishes off The Uso for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Matt Riddle

Jey Uso Confronts Solo Sikoa Backstage

We shoot backstage and we see Paul Heyman standing behind Solo Sikoa giving him a pep talk before his match tonight against Seth "Freakin'" Rollins. Up walks Jey Uso, upset, asking why Sikoa was back here when his brother was alone in the ring tonight.

Heyman jumps in to answer on his behalf, noting it was the wishes of "The Tribal Chief." He then asks Jey if there's anything else. Heyman tells Solo they should go over there and they'll leave Jey the room to himself. As he leaves, Heyman yells "Tribal Chief loves you! We the ones!"

Next Round Of Picks For Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft

We see Eric Bischoff emerge from his locker room with the next round of draft picks in his hand. Also coming out of the locker room is Rob Van Dam, who will also be involved in the next round of pick announcements -- when we return!

On that note, we head to another commercial break. When we return, out comes Eric Bischoff, followed by RVD, for our next draft pick announcements of the evening. Bischoff starts, announcing Trish Stratus as the next pick for Raw. The crowd boos.

Van Dam takes it from there, announcing Karrion Kross as the latest pick for SmackDown. Next for Raw is Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Finally, SmackDown gets LA Knight.

MizTV With Shinsuke Nakamura

Once the draft picks are wrapped up for the latest round, we shoot to the ring, where The Miz is already standing with his MizTV set already put together. The Miz recaps some of the top picks and changes from this year's two-night 2023 WWE Draft thus far.

From there, he welcomes his guest for tonight's edition of MizTV, "The King of Strong Style" himself, Shinsuke Nakamura. Out he comes to the ring to a big pop. The two talk a bit and then Miz suggests they have each others backs.

Nakamura goes on to call Miz something in Japanese. Miz seems to think it's something positive. They keep repeating the phrase. Miz tries to get the crowd to chant it. He then asks what it translates to. Nakamura tells him it means the guy with tiny balls.

This leads to a brawl between the two, with Nakamura taking out Miz and leaving him laying. He stands tall in the ring as the commentators tell the Raw roster to get ready with "The King of Strong Style" now on the scene.

Omos vs. Anthony Alanis

Now we shoot backstage and we see MVP walking "The Nigerian Giant" through the locker room. The commentators remind us that like Brock Lesnar, the big man from Nigeria is also a free agent. Omos is in action -- next.

On that note, we head to another commercial break. As we settle back in, we hear the theme for Omos and out he comes for our next match of the evening here on Monday Night Raw in Fort Worth, TX.

MVP leads "The Nigerian Giant" to the ring as the crowd reacts inside Dickies Arena. He settles inside the squared circle and his music dies down. Already in the ring is his opponent, Anthony Alanis.

The bell sounds and the commentators immediately point out Alanis is 6'4'' and looks like a mini wrestler standing next to Omos. He gets in a lucky shot on the big man and asks him how it tasted.

This only angers "The Nigerian Giant," who big boots Alanis in the face before hoisting him up for his choke-slam style finisher for the easy squash match pin fall victory. After the match, he continues to stomp on Alanis as MVP pulls him off.

Winner: Omos

Next Round Of Picks For Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft

We see a video package recapping the introduction of the new World Heavyweight Championship, which will be exclusive to Raw, while Roman Reigns and the Universal Championship will be exclusive to SmackDown. The first World Heavyweight Champion will be determined at WWE Night Of Champions.

Now we shoot backstage and see Molly Holly and Road Dogg emerge as the two legends who will announce the next round of draft picks. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, Road Dogg's theme plays and out comes the former New Age Outlaws member and WWE Hall of Fame legend from D-Generation X. He heads over to the podium and settles in.

Molly Holly's theme hits and the women's wrestling legend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer heads over to join him as the two will now make the next round of picks for night two of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Things begin with Molly Holly announcing Ricochet and Braun Strowman being drafted to Raw. Road Dogg then announces SmackDown's next pick to be Shotzi. Next for Raw is announced to be Bronson Reed.

Finally, Pretty Deadly from NXT is announced as the next picks, as Elton Prince and Kit Wilson are headed to SmackDown. We see a shot of the NXT roster reacting to the announcement.

The Judgment Day Talk Backlash, LWO Interrupts

The theme for The Judgment Day hits after the latest round of WWE Draft picks wraps up. The group consisting of Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley emerge and head down to the ring together.

Damian Priest begins by delivering a lengthy message of warning, vowing to deliver the punishment Bad Bunny deserves when they meet in their San Juan Street Fight at WWE Backlash.

The mic is handed to Dominik, who can't get a word out for several, several minutes as the incredibly loud booing of the fans in Fort Worth drown him out every time he tries to speak. He brings up his "dead beat dad" and then the theme for Rey Mysterio hits.

The Judgment Day watches as Rey, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega make their way out. Rey tells Dom that he and the LWO aren't running and hiding. He says they were drafted to the other brand.

He brings up spanking Dom with a belt at Mania and says he's excited for Zelina to beat up Ripley and take her title at Backlash, as well as to see Bad Bunny beat down Damian Priest and anyone who is stupid enough to get in his way.

He says right now, The Judgment Day is going to get smacked by the LWO. We head to a break before a six-person mixed tag-team contest.

LWO vs. The Judgment Day

When we return from the break, we see Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley ready for action against the LWO team of Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rey launch Zelina onto Ripley for the hot-start and then the LWO dominates for the first few minutes until Priest finally tags in.

Priest takes over from there, blasting Santos with a knockout blow before launching Rey out to the floor. Back in the ring, Rey fires up and clears the ring of The Judgment Day gang. He lets out a war cry as we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see some good back-and-forth action until Priest looks for his finisher on Rey. Rey escapes it but Finn Balor eats a 6-1-9 to take one for the team. This leads to Rey getting hit with the Sounds of Heaven choke-slam from The Judgment Day member for the pin fall.

Winners: The Judgment Day

Cody Rhodes Refuses To Move To The Back Of The Line

Now we shoot backstage where Cathy Kelley catches up with Cody Rhodes. She asks for a quick word. "The American Nightmare" talks about Brock Lesnar negotiating free agent status into his deal, allowing him to appear on Raw or SmackDown.

Rhodes then talks about their showdown at Backlash and mentions how he's in a position where he has to beat "The Beast Incarnate" or the whole idea of "finishing this story" ceases to exist and he moves to the back of the line.

He says he refuses to move to the back of the line again. Not now. Not ever. He thanks Cathy and walks off to end the quick backstage interview segment.

Bianca Belair Confronted By Damage CTRL

Byron Saxton is shown standing backstage and he welcomes his guest at this time, Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. He asks her about being drafted to SmackDown.

Before she can give much of an answer, up walks Damage CTRL, with Bayley fake-laughing at Belair's comments in sarcastic fashion. She then asks Byron what he's doing interviewing Belair when he should be interviewing them.

Belair then singles in on Iyo Sky and says what is sad is that she's actually extremely talented but she found two jealous females who are holding her back in her fellow Damage CTRL pals Bayley and Kai.

She tells Sky she's going to shine -- after she beats her at Backlash, of course. Sky yells something in Japanese. Belair tells the translator she doesn't need to bother. She says she and Sky understand each other. They share a look at the segment ends.

Next Round Of Picks For Night 2 Of 2023 WWE Draft

We shoot to another area backstage and we see Texas' own JBL emerge from a locker room with the next picks in his hand. Also coming out is fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long. The two head towards the arena for the next round of the 2023 WWE Draft -- when we return!

On that note, we head to another commercial break. As we settle back in from the break, we see Teddy Long pimp-strutting and dancing his way over to the podium, where he stops. The theme for JBL hits and out he comes to join him.

JBL announces Alpha Academy duo Otis and Chad Gable as the next pick for Raw. Teddy Long announces Rick Boogs as the next pick for SmackDown. Raw's next pick from NXT is Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

We see a shot from the WWE PC of the NXT roster reacting to the news. The final pick for SmackDown is then announced to be Cameron Grimes.

Solo Sikoa vs. Seth "Freakin'" Rollins

Now we shoot to a quick message from Xavier Woods backstage reacting to The New Day being drafted to Raw. We then shoot back inside Dickies Arena where Solo Sikoa's theme hits.

"The Enforcer" for The Bloodline makes his way to the ring accompanied by "The Wise Man" and special counsel to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, none other than Paul Heyman. He heads to the ring for our main event of the evening.

As Sikoa settles inside the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the commentators plug more draft picks for Raw Talk and then run down the advertised lineup for the WWE Backlash premium live event this weekend in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

From there, we hear "BURN IT DOWN!" and out comes Seth "Freakin'" Rollins leading the fans in Fort Worth as they sing along with the "whoa-oh-oh's" in his popular, catchy-ass entrance tune.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our final match of the evening. The crowd is still loudly singing the "whoa-oh-oh's" to Rollins' theme as the two mix it up in the early goings.

We hear the commentators talk about how we never see Sikoa react to much, but he is clearly getting upset by the crowd reaction and the antics of Rollins, who keeps exiting the ring when Solo comes after him, and entering it when he comes out after him.

Sikoa tries to come back into the ring at one point and nearly slides right into a Stomp from Rollins, but he just avoids it. He finally does re-enter the ring and he unloads on Seth "Freakin'" Rollins with a barrage of strikes in the corner.

"The Enforcer" finds himself on the defensive after that as Rollins answers back with a flurry of punches of his own. He drop-kicks Sikoa on the floor through the ropes but then runs into a big shot from Sikoa in the ring that knocks him silly.

As Rollins is laid out on the mat in the ring and Sikoa is ready to follow-up with some punishment, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the featured match here on the WWE Backlash 2023 "go-home" episode of Raw continues.

When we return from the final commercial break of the evening, we see Sikoa still in a very comfortable offensive lead over Rollins in this, our main event. Rollins starts to show signs of life, fighting back and knocking Sikoa out to the floor.

This leads to Rollins hitting a series of running dives through the ropes, splashing onto Sikoa and re-entering the ring to do the same thing over again three times in a row. After the third time, he rolls Sikoa back into the ring and then looks for a springboard flying knee but is caught by Sikoa for a Samoan Drop for a close near fall attempt.

Corey Graves on commentary points out that Paul Heyman is now making a call on his cell phone at ringside. He and Kevin Patrick speculate that it is to "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Meanwhile in the ring, we see Sikoa hit a Rock Bottom-style move for another close near fall attempt on Rollins.

Rollins, from his back, b*tch-slaps Sikoa. "C'mon big boy! Is that all you got, or are you just Roman's little b*tch?!" he says. This enrages "The Enforcer" of The Bloodline, who lives up to his name by enforcing some justice for the disrespect Seth "Freakin'" Rollins showed YOUR "Tribal Chief" just now.

The fight spills out to the floor again where we see Rollins ram Sikoa into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Rollins hits a super kick and looks to try and finish him off, when out of nowhere, The Usos hit the ring. Jimmy and Jey join Sikoa in attacking him but out comes Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to make the save.

As they do, the show abruptly cuts off the air in mid-brawl. That seemed like a giant mistake on someone's part. Anyways, that's how this week's show wraps up and heads off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner via DQ: Seth "Freakin'" Rollins