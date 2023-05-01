WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Draft Picks For 5/1/2023

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 01, 2023

1. Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley (Raw)
2. United States Champion Austin Theory (SmackDown)
3. Seth Rollins (Raw)
4. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)
5. Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Raw)
6. The Usos (SmackDown)
7. The Judgment Day (Raw)
8. The LWO (SmackDown)
9. Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (Raw)
10. Asuka (SmackDown)
11. The New Day (Raw)
12. Brawling Brutes (SmackDown)
13. Trish Stratus (Raw)
14. Karrion Kross and Scarlett (SmackDown)
15. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (Raw)
16. LA Knight (SmackDown)
17. Braun Strowman and Ricochet (Raw)
18. Shotzi (SmackDown)
19. Bronson Reed (Raw)
20. Pretty Deadly (SmackDown)
21. Otis and Chad Gable (Raw)
22. Rick Boogs (SmackDown)
23. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (Raw)
24. Cameron Grimes (SmackDown)

Note: Brock Lesnar is a free agent and can appear on any show.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
