WWE Draft Picks For 5/1/2023

Posted By: Guy Incognito on May 01, 2023

Here are the picks thus far.

1. Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley (Raw)

2. United States Champion Austin Theory (SmackDown)

3. Seth Rollins (Raw)

4. Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)

5. Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Raw)

6. The Usos (SmackDown)

7. The Judgment Day (Raw)

8. The LWO (SmackDown)

9. Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (Raw)

10. Asuka (SmackDown)

11. The New Day (Raw)

12. Brawling Brutes (SmackDown)

13. Trish Stratus (Raw)

14. Karrion Kross and Scarlett (SmackDown)

15. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey (Raw)

16. LA Knight (SmackDown)

17. Braun Strowman and Ricochet (Raw)

18. Shotzi (SmackDown)

19. Bronson Reed (Raw)

20. Pretty Deadly (SmackDown)

21. Otis and Chad Gable (Raw)

22. Rick Boogs (SmackDown)

23. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (Raw)

24. Cameron Grimes (SmackDown)

Note: Brock Lesnar is a free agent and can appear on any show.

As this list expands, we'll keep you posted.