Kurt Angle Believes The Rock Is Still Capable Of A Big WWE WrestleMania Match

Kurt Angle discussed his longtime rival The Rock during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle podcast.
Angle reminded fans The Rock takes very good care of his body and continues to train even to this day. He explained:
“He really trains hard, and he has been able to keep his body young and active. When you watch him train, he does a lot of not just weight training and stuff, he does a lot of plyometrics and stuff like that. I believe that he could still wrestle.”
On the matter of The Rock working a longer match at WrestleMania, Angle responded:
“I believe if he wants to do it, he could put in a good 30-minute match at WrestleMania. I don’t doubt that for a second. He’s able to take care of his body as much as he has lately. I don’t see it being a problem for him.”
The Rock has not competed in a full match since WrestleMania 29, when he lost the WWE Championship to John Cena.
