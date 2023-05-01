WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Deserves To Be On AEW TV

Jeff Jarrett Explains Why He Deserves To Be On AEW TV

During a recent appearance on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast Jeff Jarrett explained that his emotional connection with fans after decades on screen makes him a good choice to be featured so heavily on AEW television:

“Emotional connection with the audience (is why I deserve AEW TV time). It’s just that simple and it’s something that, you know, it goes without saying and the naysayers, ‘Oh, he’s done this, he’s done that.’ All you have to do is listen to the people in the arena. They love me. There’s some kind of ‘F you Jarrett’ that they get going on but I think that’s a term of endearment.

“They absolutely love me but it’s the emotional connection. That will never go away. The moves will continue to get more and more aggressive and more and more athletic. That’s just the nature of the beast. You look at things that will happen (at AEW in the ring) and I don’t use this word lightly, revolutionary. But at the end of the day, the emotional connection with the audience existed 70 years ago and it’s gonna exist 70 years from now.

“That’s what entertainment is all about and I don’t care if you’re playing NBA basketball, if you’re playing NFL football or if you’re in a Hollywood blockbuster. It’s all about connecting with your audience.”

