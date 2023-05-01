Eric Bischoff Calls CM Punk A "Desperate B*tch"

During the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff weighed in on AEW running Wembley Stadium later this year.

On if AEW should bring in Goldberg or Mercedes Mone for their show in Wembley Stadium:

"I'm not so sure that I would want to bring in a Mercedes or even a Goldberg for a one off like this. I don't know that I would do that and I don't think they're going to need it, quite honestly. I wouldn't want the perception, or in this case, maybe the reality, of having to rely on somebody who's not a part of my company to help sell that house. I wouldn’t even want Punk on the card. If I'm Tony Khan, I want to be successful. I want to have a huge event. I want it to be successful. I want it to be critically successful. I want fans to have loved it and I want to have done it without someone like CM Punk or certainly without someone like Bill Goldberg or Mercedes. Nothing against them, in the case of Bill Goldberg, I like Bill a lot. He's a good dude. If he does end up there, he'll probably help quite a bit, same with Mercedes Mone, but I would want to be able to go over there and do it on my own and know that my roster, my stories, my brand, is what sold that event, not relying on somebody else."

On CM Punk:

"As far as Punk goes, I wouldn't give that piece of garbage the leverage. I wouldn't want him to think for a second that he is the reason that event sold out, or got close to, or whatever it is. I wouldn't let him even for a moment think that he had anything to do with the success of what I was doing over in the UK, if I was Tony.”

On Punk showing up backstage at Monday Night RAW:

“What a desperate b*tch. Maybe because I have zero respect for him, like none. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention. I did controversy. When controversy works in your favor, it's great, but controversy can also have blowback. I don't think there's gonna be any blowback or negative reaction to this other than maybe from me, which doesn't clearly matter. But to me, he just comes off as a desperate little b*tch, which is really what he is. He's a b*tch. He's a whiny, overrated b*tch.”

On AEW bringing back CM Punk:

"My opinion of him is based on what I, after having been a wrestling fan almost all my life and spent 30 some odd years in the business, look for when I'm looking at talent. To me, the cat is overrated. I don't give a f**k who's spending $52 million on him. I think that's like the dumbest move in the world. There's gonna be some executive somewhere that's going to be wishing they didn't make that call. I just don't get it. I don't. But hey, good for him. Good for Tony. If Tony can suck it up and realize that he's bringing a guy back that made him look like an absolute douchebag sitting next to him at a press conference. He made Tony look like the smallest piece of trash I can imagine, and you're gonna bring that guy back because somebody's going to pay you a lot of money to do it? Good for you, man. Good for you. I wouldn't do it. I would not do it. It's not worth it.”