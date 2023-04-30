WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NFL Star Travis Kelce Wants To Get Involved With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

WWE has had a bumper run over the last few years utilizing crossover stars from other sports and entertainment, namely Logan Paul and Bad Bunny.

It now appears a top NFL star wants to step between the ropes, following in the footsteps of Lawrence Taylor, Rob Gronkowski, Pat McAfee and George Kittle.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce has expressed an interest in joining WWE, telling TMZ Sports:

“We got to. We got to eventually figure it out. My guy George Kittle was at WrestleMania throwing clotheslines left and right, man. It was awesome to see him go nuts. I got to get involved somehow, someway. Me and The Miz have been talking a little bit about it. Hopefully, we can brew something into fruition here.”
 
Watch Kelce's comments below:

Source: tmz.com
