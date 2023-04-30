Joey Janela Reveals One Condition For CM Punk Coming TO GCW

Former AEW star Joey Janela, known as "The Bad Boy" commented on CM Punk visiting the IMPACT Wrestling TV yesterday in Chicago, his second excursion in a week after recently showing up at WWE RAW.
Janela noted that if Punk wants to come into the GCW he must first watch all of the Rocky movies! Jenela has made this request before as CM Punk hasn't seen any of the Rocky movies.
He can’t come in the GCW locker room until he’s completed the rocky movies. I will have him escorted off the premises on sight. https://t.co/MEQCMhEjCe— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 30, 2023
⚡ Booker T Believes AEW Dream Match Featuring Goldberg Would Be "A Disaster"
During the most recent episode of his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, Booker T commented on the possibility of Goldberg vs. Wardlow in A [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 30, 2023 11:33AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com