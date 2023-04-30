WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Joey Janela Reveals One Condition For CM Punk Coming TO GCW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

Joey Janela Reveals One Condition For CM Punk Coming TO GCW

Former AEW star Joey Janela, known as "The Bad Boy" commented on CM Punk visiting the IMPACT Wrestling TV yesterday in Chicago, his second excursion in a week after recently showing up at WWE RAW.

Janela noted that if Punk wants to come into the GCW he must first watch all of the Rocky movies! Jenela has made this request before as CM Punk hasn't seen any of the Rocky movies.

Tags: #aew #gcw #cm punk #joey janela

