Matt Hardy Gives Thoughts On WWE's New Championship Design

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 30, 2023

Matt Hardy recently spoke on the latest episode of his podcast, giving his thoughts on WWE's new championship design.

On the new title’s design: “I’m okay with it. I know there were a lot of people right from the jump who came out and said they didn’t like it. But I’m okay with the design. It’s a combination of the big WWE symbol and a big gold belt, and I’m okay with it. I think it’ll grow on me as time goes on.”

On Cody Rhodes needing to beat Roman Reigns: “I still think the title we need to see Cody win is Roman Reigns’. He ultimately has to win that at the end of the day. He needs to be the guy to unseat him. If you really want to make him the face of the company, and I think he’s a guy who there’s a huge argument for making him the face of the company currently. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. I think someone else greatly benefits from winning the World Heavyweight title. And we’ll see what the future holds for Cody Rhodes.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
