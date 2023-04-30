Kevin Nash Comments On Rick Steiner’s Alleged Derogatory Remarks About Transgender Star Gisele Shaw

IMPACT Wrestling star Gisele Shaw claimed that WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner made derogatory comments towards her at the 2023 WrestleCon event due to her being transgender. IMPACT referee Daniel Spencer back up Shaw’s story as well as Gia Miller.

During his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the alleged incident. The ventran said:

“I feel bad. He (Steiner) was wrong, there’s no doubt about it. That just saddens me. It saddens me that some people are just on a different wavelength. He didn’t realize until it was done that it wasn’t f**king 1993 anymore. It doesn’t make him a f**king idiot. A lot of people got sucked in — Q-anon and all these other things. There’s some brilliant people that f**king bought into that f**king sh*t. Everybody knows my stance…I don’t have a problem with anybody’s sexual preferences…”