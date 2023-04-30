WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Two New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

Two New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced new matches for this week’s episode of NXT on USA Network, which will feature all the fallout from last week’s Spring Breakin’ special.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles against former champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Additionally, JD McDonagh, who was recently drafted RAW will go up against Dragon Lee after Lee answered JD's social media open challenge. McDonagh will leave the brand after this match.

Below is the updated card:


- Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

- JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

- Axiom vs. SCRYPTS

- Dani Palmer debuts vs. TBA

- Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey (If Gacy Wins, The Dyad Get A Title Shot)

NXT North American Championship Match
Wes Lee (champion) vs. Drew Gulak

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (champions) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance


Tags: #wwe #nxt #jd mcdonagh

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81834/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer