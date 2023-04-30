Two New Matches Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced new matches for this week’s episode of NXT on USA Network, which will feature all the fallout from last week’s Spring Breakin’ special.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre will defend the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles against former champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

Additionally, JD McDonagh, who was recently drafted RAW will go up against Dragon Lee after Lee answered JD's social media open challenge. McDonagh will leave the brand after this match.

Below is the updated card:



- Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

- JD McDonagh vs. Dragon Lee

- Axiom vs. SCRYPTS

- Dani Palmer debuts vs. TBA

- Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey (If Gacy Wins, The Dyad Get A Title Shot)

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee (champion) vs. Drew Gulak

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (champions) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance