CM Punk Was Backstage At IMPACT Wrestling Taping

In the past week, CM Punk, who is still signed under contract to AEW showed up backstage at Monday's WWE RAW in Chicago to the surprise of many.
Now, the former AEW champion has been spotted doing the same at IMPACT Wrestling’s Spring Slugfest taping just last night which was also held in Chicago.
So of the photos of Punk have started to surface online. We fans noted he has shaved his head bald.
Never know who’s gonna show up @IMPACTWRESTLING 💪🏼 @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/3ruRuv6QRq— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 29, 2023
CM PUNK is at the #ImpactWrestling tapings in Chicago!!! 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ff4pBpBGxD— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 29, 2023
The tapings also featured former WWE Superstar Naomi, now Trinity, making her debut, and also Mercedes Mone in attendance to support her friend.
CM Punk bald now 😭 pic.twitter.com/kJRb2RWtU9— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) April 29, 2023
