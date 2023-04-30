Booker T Believes AEW Dream Match Featuring Goldberg Would Be "A Disaster"

During the most recent episode of his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, Booker T commented on the possibility of Goldberg vs. Wardlow in AEW, believing it could be a “disaster” even though it looks good on paper:

“No, not for me. It’s great on paper. It’s something I could see headlining the marquee — I could see that.

“But, I’m talking about what could happen in an actual match between Wardlow and Goldberg.

“That could be a disaster, a total and complete disaster. I would not recommend this match.”

Booker named Darby Allin as the star Goldberg should go up against in AEW:

“Darby Allin. [Goldberg can] beat him up and get out there. That would be my pick.”