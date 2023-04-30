WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Booker T Believes AEW Dream Match Featuring Goldberg Would Be "A Disaster"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

Booker T Believes AEW Dream Match Featuring Goldberg Would Be "A Disaster"

During the most recent episode of his ‘Hall of Fame’ podcast, Booker T commented on the possibility of Goldberg vs. Wardlow in AEW, believing it could be a “disaster” even though it looks good on paper:

“No, not for me. It’s great on paper. It’s something I could see headlining the marquee — I could see that.

“But, I’m talking about what could happen in an actual match between Wardlow and Goldberg.

“That could be a disaster, a total and complete disaster. I would not recommend this match.”

Booker named Darby Allin as the star Goldberg should go up against in AEW:

“Darby Allin. [Goldberg can] beat him up and get out there. That would be my pick.”

AEW Executive Explains AEW Hosting An Event At Wembley Stadium

During the latest episode of The A2theK Wrestling Show AEW SVP Megha Parekh explained the decision AEW made to host a All In 2023 at We [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 29, 2023 01:35PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #booker t #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81832/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer