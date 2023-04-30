WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Beaumont, TX (4/29/2023)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 30, 2023

Check out the following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from the Ford Arena in Beaumont, TX, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

- Ricochet defeated Erik of The Viking Raiders (w/ Ivar & Valhalla)

- Omos defeated Elias

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight

- Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus using the Samoan Spike

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) retain over Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

- Xavier Woods defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) using a quick roll-up pin

- WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Shotzi with the Riptide

- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) retain over The Usos

 

