WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Beaumont, TX (4/29/2023)

Check out the following WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results from the Ford Arena in Beaumont, TX, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:
- Ricochet defeated Erik of The Viking Raiders (w/ Ivar & Valhalla)
- Omos defeated Elias
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated LA Knight
- Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus using the Samoan Spike
- WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) retain over Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
- Xavier Woods defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett) using a quick roll-up pin
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Rhea Ripley (c) retains over Shotzi with the Riptide
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (c) retain over The Usos
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com