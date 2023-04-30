Edge Comments On WWE Schedule Challenges

Edge recently joined Logan Paul’s imPAULsive Podcast, during which he discussed his current schedule with WWE and the challenges it presents:

“What’s really interesting about that is because if you perform less, I find it harder. I used to turn 200 shows a year – there’s no way I could pull that off now, I’m 49 years old – but I find it harder to do one every three months or so. I got to keep up that, we call it the bump callus, right? Every bump you take kind of builds up a little bit of calluses. Well, you just get used to it eventually. Your body will – and we’re all stupid – eventually your body just gets desensitized to it and it’s amazing what the human body can put up with if you push it.”