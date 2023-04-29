AEW Executive Explains AEW Hosting An Event At Wembley Stadium

During the latest episode of The A2theK Wrestling Show AEW SVP Megha Parekh explained the decision AEW made to host a All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium. She explained it has been in the works for some time:

“It has been. The Jaguars were one of the first teams and have consistently played over in London at Wembley for a long time. Tony felt really strongly that the market would show up. That’s the incredible thing about working for him. He is a fearless leader in that sense. ‘If we’re going to do it, let’s go for the biggest possible venue.’

“We, luckily, do have some familiarity with the operations of Wembley from being there as part of the Jags games. We’ll be able to have the knowledge of what that building can support and set it up for AEW. Our production team is working through it right now in terms of all the details. I’m so excited for AEW’s growth over the last four years.

“I never would have thought it would have launched and been as successful as it is. It survived as a live events business through COVID and then getting back on the road and continued to grow. We always try to look ahead and see what we can do and what we can expand, but it’s pretty incredible what has been built over the last several years.”