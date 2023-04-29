Update On Bray Wyatt's WWE Status

Bray Wyatt's WWE status has been somewhat of a mystery since prior to WrestleMania 39.

A report at the time noted Wyatt had been dealing with an illness which lead to the company nixing plans for Wyatt to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania.

There has been renewed speculation that Wyatt might turn up during the 2023 WWE Draft, although that hasn't happened as yet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has noted that Wyatt is excited about his return when that happens.

"Bray Wyatt was overcoming an illness as of WrestleMania weekend, and wasn’t in the creative plans. However, he’s told people close to him he’s excited to make his way back whenever he’s able."



WNS wishes Wyatt all the best in his recovery and eventual return.