Full List Of 2023 WWE Draft Moves (Night One)

The 2023 WWE Draft kicked off during Friday's episode of SmackDown. There will be 16 picks – 8 for RAW and 8 for SmackDown. Additional picks will be announced on Saturday during The SmackDown LowDown, then the Draft will wrap up on the Monday’s RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.
Check out all the drafts from Friday below:
1. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) stays on SmackDown
2. Cody Rhodes stays on RAW
3. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown
4. Becky Lynch stays on RAW
5. The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW
6. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) goes to RAW from SmackDown
7. WWE Hall of Famer Edge goes to SmackDown from RAW
8. Matt Riddle stays on RAW
9. Bobby Lashley goes to SmackDown from RAW
10. Drew McIntyre goes to RAW from SmackDown
11. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim) goes to SmackDown from RAW
12. The Miz stays on RAW
13. SmackDown selects Damage CTRL
14. Raw selects Shinsuke Nakamura
15. SmackDown selects NXT’s Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn
16. Raw selects Indi Hartwell
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com