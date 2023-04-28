WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Full List Of 2023 WWE Draft Moves (Night One)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

Full List Of 2023 WWE Draft Moves (Night One)

The 2023 WWE Draft kicked off during Friday's episode of SmackDown. There will be 16 picks – 8 for RAW and 8 for SmackDown. Additional picks will be announced on Saturday during The SmackDown LowDown, then the Draft will wrap up on the Monday’s RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX.

Check out all the drafts from Friday below:

ROUND 1 

1. The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) stays on SmackDown

2. Cody Rhodes stays on RAW

3. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair goes from RAW to SmackDown

4. Becky Lynch stays on RAW

ROUND 2

5. The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW

6. Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) goes to RAW from SmackDown

7. WWE Hall of Famer Edge goes to SmackDown from RAW

8. Matt Riddle stays on RAW

ROUND 3 

9. Bobby Lashley goes to SmackDown from RAW

10. Drew McIntyre goes to RAW from SmackDown

11. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim) goes to SmackDown from RAW

12. The Miz stays on RAW

ROUND 4 

13. SmackDown selects Damage CTRL

14. Raw selects Shinsuke Nakamura

15. SmackDown selects NXT’s Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

16. Raw selects Indi Hartwell


Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown #nxt #wwe draft #draft

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81820/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer