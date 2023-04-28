WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

News Matches Announced For May 3rd AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

News Matches Announced For May 3rd AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced new matches for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

Check out the updated lineup below:

- Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole & Bandido vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Mendard, Chase Parker, Daniel Garcia)

- Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

- MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy & Darby Allin (If Allin and Jungle Boy win they will be added to the AEW World Championship matchup at Double or Nothing)

- Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

- Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale (Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian, Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo, The Varsity Athletes, The Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall & Aaron Solo, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass)

Steel Cage Match Announced For May 10th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will compete inside a steel cage on the May 10th episode of Dyn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 08:12PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81814/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer