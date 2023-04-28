News Matches Announced For May 3rd AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

AEW has announced new matches for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.

Check out the updated lineup below:

- Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Adam Cole & Bandido vs. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Matt Mendard, Chase Parker, Daniel Garcia)

- Saraya vs. Willow Nightingale

- MJF & Sammy Guevara vs. Jungle Boy & Darby Allin (If Allin and Jungle Boy win they will be added to the AEW World Championship matchup at Double or Nothing)

- Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson

- Tres De Mayo Trios Battle Royale (Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian, Lucha Bros & El Hijo Del Vikingo, The Varsity Athletes, The Dark Order, Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall & Aaron Solo, The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass)