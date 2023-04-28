WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Steel Cage Match Announced For May 10th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will compete inside a steel cage on the May 10th episode of Dynamite from Detroit, Michigan.

Khan made the announcement following Saturday's AEW Rampage.


