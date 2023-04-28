Steel Cage Match Announced For May 10th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will compete inside a steel cage on the May 10th episode of Dynamite from Detroit, Michigan.
Khan made the announcement following Saturday's AEW Rampage.
Wednesday, 5/10— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 28, 2023
Detroit, MI
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
Steel Cage Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley
At @LCArena_Detroit on May 10
Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/MDsFrQAt9O
