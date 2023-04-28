WWE NXT Star Thea Hail Debunks Injury Report

A number of WWE NXT stars are currently out injured, but Thea Hail is seemingly not one of them.

It was previously reported that Hail had been dealing with a minor injury with a report noting she is expected to be cleared soon for in-ring action, however, it appears that Hail is absolutely fine.

Hail took to Twitter to debunk the injury report. She tweeted:

i don’t know where these dudes get their info from but this is just not true 😂😂 https://t.co/YUyw5q4diS — Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) April 28, 2023