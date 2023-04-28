WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE NXT Star Thea Hail Debunks Injury Report

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

WWE NXT Star Thea Hail Debunks Injury Report

A number of WWE NXT stars are currently out injured, but Thea Hail is seemingly not one of them.

It was previously reported that Hail had been dealing with a minor injury with a report noting she is expected to be cleared soon for in-ring action, however, it appears that Hail is absolutely fine.

Hail took to Twitter to debunk the injury report. She tweeted:

Possible Future WWE WrestleMania Host City Revealed?

A first-time host city for a future WrestleMania premium live event may have been revealed. We know WrestleMania 40 is taking place On Apri [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 12:14PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #thea hail

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81811/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer