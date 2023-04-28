WWE NXT Star Thea Hail Debunks Injury Report

A number of WWE NXT stars are currently out injured, but Thea Hail is seemingly not one of them.
It was previously reported that Hail had been dealing with a minor injury with a report noting she is expected to be cleared soon for in-ring action, however, it appears that Hail is absolutely fine.
Hail took to Twitter to debunk the injury report. She tweeted:
i don’t know where these dudes get their info from but this is just not true 😂😂 https://t.co/YUyw5q4diS— Thea Hail (@theahail_wwe) April 28, 2023
⚡ Possible Future WWE WrestleMania Host City Revealed?
A first-time host city for a future WrestleMania premium live event may have been revealed. We know WrestleMania 40 is taking place On Apri [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 12:14PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com