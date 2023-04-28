WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dustin Rhodes May Now Not Retire This Year After All

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Dustin Rhodes revealed he may not retire at the end of 2023 as first thought. Rhodes previously had plans to end his 35-year career in 2023. He said:

"When you are 35 years in the business, and you’re working pretty steadily on a television basis for so long, your body takes a toll, and I’ve had a lot of surgeries. My knees are getting bad, and it may be me saying ‘maybe enough’s enough.’ But to answer you honestly? I don’t know. Could I sign another contract at the end of this term here with Tony and go on with less matches, few and far between, some special, special things that come along down the pike? Yes. Could I do it 365 days anymore? No, I couldn’t. But we don’t do that anymore, so it’s changed dramatically over the years. It’s not like the olden days in the WWF, where we’re on the road 60 days in a row, then you’re home for three and you’re back out for 30. It was a crazy time schedule back then, and there’s a lot more time home now. I still love the business, so it hasn’t left me yet, so I can’t really say ‘Hey man, this might be it.’"

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #dustin rhodes

