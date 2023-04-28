Tony Khan Has Another Big Name Planned For AEW Saturday Show

AEW fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the company's new Saturday show "Collison" which is rumored to feature the return of CM Punk.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the debut episode will feature CM Punk’s return "along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return".

The rumor as it stands is that Punk, FTR, and even veteran Chris Jericho, would be the stars of the Saturday show, and now it seems another big name is on the way.

In terms of Dynamite, The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club will remain a firm fixture on Wednesday nights.