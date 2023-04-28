WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Tony Khan Has Another Big Name Planned For AEW Saturday Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

Tony Khan Has Another Big Name Planned For AEW Saturday Show

AEW fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of the company's new Saturday show "Collison" which is rumored to feature the return of CM Punk.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the debut episode will feature CM Punk’s return "along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return".

The rumor as it stands is that Punk, FTR, and even veteran Chris Jericho, would be the stars of the Saturday show, and now it seems another big name is on the way.

In terms of Dynamite, The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club will remain a firm fixture on Wednesday nights.

Update On The Future Of AEW Rampage With New Saturday Show Coming

The future of AEW Rampage has been confirmed in light of a new AEW Saturday show. Typically AEW Rampage airs every Friday at 10 PM EST on T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 28, 2023 08:02AM

Source: members.f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81803/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer