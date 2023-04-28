Update On The Future Of AEW Rampage With New Saturday Show Coming

The future of AEW Rampage has been confirmed in light of a new AEW Saturday show.

Typically AEW Rampage airs every Friday at 10 PM EST on TNT in the United States. It occasionally moves timeslot due to other sporting events or sometimes is shifted to a Saturday night.

Dave Meltzer has now confirmed the future of Rampage during the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted TNT will continue to air Rampage on Friday nights:

"What we have confirmed is that TNT will continue to air Rampage on Friday nights for one hour."

"If the idea is a talent split, with one group working Wednesday and another working Saturday, because Rampage is likely to be taped on Wednesday, that would mean it would have the Wednesday night crew predominantly."