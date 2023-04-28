WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On The Future Of AEW Rampage With New Saturday Show Coming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 28, 2023

The future of AEW Rampage has been confirmed in light of a new AEW Saturday show.

Typically AEW Rampage airs every Friday at 10 PM EST on TNT in the United States. It occasionally moves timeslot due to other sporting events or sometimes is shifted to a Saturday night.

Dave Meltzer has now confirmed the future of Rampage during the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. He noted TNT will continue to air Rampage on Friday nights:

"What we have confirmed is that TNT will continue to air Rampage on Friday nights for one hour."

"If the idea is a talent split, with one group working Wednesday and another working Saturday, because Rampage is likely to be taped on Wednesday, that would mean it would have the Wednesday night crew predominantly."

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #aew #rampage

