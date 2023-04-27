WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Talent Reportedly Not Happy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez discussed the recent injuries that occurred this week on NXT Spring Breakin’. Alvarez has heard from sources a number of complaints from people in NXT about the WWE Performance Center training style.

“I did hear yesterday from people in NXT that also were complaining about the style of training that they’re told to do,” Alvarez said. “A lot of people wanna be able to train on their own.”

NXT stars reportedly train similarly to a weightlifting competition. Alvarez said:

“They go in there and they got their combines and everything like that. You’re always trying to set a personal best and push yourself, etc, etc. If you’re a powerlifter and you want to compete in powerlifting then yeah, you want to push yourself because you want to do your best in powerlifting. But training like a powerlifter or an Olympic lifter and then your job is to actually do to pro wrestling, where people are throwing you around…well [the style of training] does not appear to be the best thing for people’s bodies.”

Alvarez revealed Indi Hartwell was cleared to finish her match at NXT Spring Breakin’, and Tiffany Stratton was set to win the NXT Women’s Title before Indi returned to the match.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nxt

