Two New Matches Set For Next Week's WWE NXT

WWE has announced the for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

The company announced that Axiom and SCRYPTS will go one-on-one in singles action. In addition, Dani Palmer will make her NXT TV debut.

Below is the official match preview:

Axiom faces SCRYPTS in a one-on-one match

The mysterious SCRYPTS will finally meet Axiom in the ring after weeks of back and forth between the two Superstars.

The masked Superstars have been going after one another with SCRYPTS calling Axiom a fraud and promising to unmask him, revealing his true identity to the world.

Axiom, meanwhile, delivered one of the signature blows of the rivalry after SCRYPTS attempted to ambush him, but Axiom caught him with a picture-perfect dropkick.

Will Axiom do the silencing or will SCRYPTS be true to his word? Tune in to WWE NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Below is the updated card for next week's WWE NXT:

- NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (w/ Tyler Bate) vs. Drew Gulak (w/ Charlie Dempsey)

- Joe Gacy vs. Joe Coffey

The Dyad get an NXT Tag Team Title shot if Gacy wins, otherwise they cannot challenge for the titles again while Gallus reigns.

- Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin

- Axiom vs. SCRYPTS

- Dani Palmer vs. TBA