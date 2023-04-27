WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW All Out Will Take Place The Week After All In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

AEW All Out Will Take Place The Week After All In

AEW has a busy summer ahead.

During an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show, AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh confirmed that All Out 2023 is currently scheduled for the week after All In which is due to take place in London:

“London, it’s been a while since I’ve spent any meaningful time there ‘cause of COVID, and so I’m excited just to go back. We’ll have to come back here for All Out the week after, but it should be really fun. I’m most excited to see a wrestling ring in the middle of Wembley Stadium.”

All In almost certainly will be a PPV, but there is no word on if All Out will be a TV special or the company will run a duel PPV a week apart.

Tags: #aew #all out #all in #london

