AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases This Week, Key Demo Remains Level

Wednesday’s April 26 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 863,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.
Dynamite ranked #37 cable this week. This is even with last week.
The night was dominated by the NBA Playoffs, Sacremento Kings and The Golden State Warriors on TNT won the night overall.
