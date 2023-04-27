AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases This Week, Key Demo Remains Level

Wednesday’s April 26 episode of AEW Dynamite drew 863,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

Viewership was up this week, drawing 830,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The demo was level on last week with 365,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics

Dynamite ranked #37 cable this week. This is even with last week.

The night was dominated by the NBA Playoffs, Sacremento Kings and The Golden State Warriors on TNT won the night overall.