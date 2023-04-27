WWE Posts Statement On The Passing Of Jerry Springer

Following news that the legendary Jerry Springer had passed away, WWE issued the following statement on their official website, paying tribute to the star for his contributions to WWE.

WWE is saddened to learn that Jerry Springer has passed away.

A former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, Springer launched his iconic television career for the city’s NBC affiliate before debuting his legendary talk show “Jerry Springer” in 1991. His show captured the zeitgeist of the late ’90s to early 2000’s, bringing him world-wide success and renown. Chants of “Jerry! Jerry!” followed the magnetic host wherever he went, including multiple appearances with WWE.

In WWE, Springer was a guest host of Raw in 2010 and played a part in a hostile rivalry between WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella, attempting to mediate the conflict between the two on an episode of Raw in 2014.

Springer would also lend his talents to WWE in 2015 as the host of the WWE Network series “WWE Too Hot for TV.”

In 2019, after many successful seasons of “Jerry Springer,” Springer became the host of “Judge Jerry,” using his past legal experience to preside over court cases.

WWE extends its condolences to Springer’s family, friends, and fans.