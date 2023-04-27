WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Superstar Has Ring Name Changed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

WWE Superstar Has Ring Name Changed

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss has had a ring name change.

Madcap Moss will revert to using his original WWE ring name "Riddick Moss". He changed his name on the main roster during his partnership with Baron Corbin, formally Happy Corbin. 

WWE now has "Riddick Moss" listed as a Superstar on their official website.

Moss’ last competed on the April 14 episode of SmackDown in a losing effort to the returning Shinsuke Nakamura.

Steve Austin Says Door Is Open For WWE In-Ring Return

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Stone Cold Steve Austin revealed he is keeping the door open for an in-ring return but [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 27, 2023 02:09PM

Source: wwe.com
Tags: #wwe #riddick moss #madcap moss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81791/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer