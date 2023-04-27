WWE Superstar Has Ring Name Changed

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss has had a ring name change.

Madcap Moss will revert to using his original WWE ring name "Riddick Moss". He changed his name on the main roster during his partnership with Baron Corbin, formally Happy Corbin.

WWE now has "Riddick Moss" listed as a Superstar on their official website.

Moss’ last competed on the April 14 episode of SmackDown in a losing effort to the returning Shinsuke Nakamura.