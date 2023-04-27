New Start Time For April 28 AEW Rampage

Those of you planning to watch tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage be aware there is a start time change.
Originally, the broadcast was scheduled for 5:30pm EST and 2:30pm PST due to being pre-empted on TNT. However, the show has now been moved to 6:30pm EST and 3:30pm PST, according to Dave Meltzer on Twitter.
The show will feature Switchblade Jay White and Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks and Shawn Spears. In addition, it will feature Anna Jay.A.S vs Ashley D’Amboise, Cash Wheeler vs Jay Lethal and Naturally Limitless (Keith Lee & Dustin Rhodes) in action.
Tomorrow's Rampage show has been moved back an hour from what was advertised last night. The show is now scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern and 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) April 27, 2023
