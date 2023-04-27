WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Start Date For New WWE Edict Has Been Pushed Back

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2023

WWE employees were recently ordered to return to work full-time at company headquarters in Stamford, CT starting May 1. 

A letter was issued to all employees notifying them of the change, but it didn't go down well and has caused upset among many employees due to the timing and the need to adjust their routines.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the start date has now been pushed back.

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe

