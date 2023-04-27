Start Date For New WWE Edict Has Been Pushed Back

WWE employees were recently ordered to return to work full-time at company headquarters in Stamford, CT starting May 1.
A letter was issued to all employees notifying them of the change, but it didn't go down well and has caused upset among many employees due to the timing and the need to adjust their routines.
According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the start date has now been pushed back.
Nick Khan sent an email to staff last night pushing the start date for this to Monday, May 8, rather than May 1. https://t.co/TbC3J7wGlt— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) April 27, 2023
