ROH TV SPOILERS - Surprise Debut, Titles Defended and More

Check out the latest matches and segments that were filmed for a future episode on ROH TV on Honor Club, possibly as soon as tonight. They were all filmed by AEW at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. Below spoilers reported by F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

- Rocky Romero defeated Lee Moriarty in a Pure rules match.

- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena beat Angelica Risk.

-Samoa Joe retained the ROH TV title with a win over Christoper Daniels.

-Claudio Castagnoli retained the ROH world championship with a victory against the debuting Robbie Eagles.



- Action Andretti, Darius Martin, Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Stu Grayson won a 10-man tag match against Tony Nese, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Ari Daivari, and Josh Woods.

Preston Vance beat Rich Adonis.

- Skye Blue defeated Robyn Renegade and then indicated that she wants championship gold.

Brian Cage got the win over Brock Anderson with the Drill Claw.

- Willow Nightingale was victorious in a singles match against Steph De Lander.

- Komander beat Angelico with a rope-walk shooting star press. Serpentico and Angelico attacked - Komander after the match. Bandido and Orange Cassidy came out for the save.