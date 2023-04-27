Mercedes Mone Files Trademark For "First Class"

As of April 23rd, Soulnado (the company owned by Mercedes Mone) filed to trademark "First Class" for entertainment and merchandising purposes.

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician in the field of professional wrestling, acting, and music for entertainment purposes

In other trademark news, Steph De Lander has filed to trademark "That's Cooked" and her ring name.

