Mercedes Mone Files Trademark For "First Class"

As of April 23rd, Soulnado (the company owned by Mercedes Mone) filed to trademark "First Class" for entertainment and merchandising purposes.
Full description:
IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry
IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Decals; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Posters made of paper; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters; Stickers
IC 021. US 002 013 023 029 030 033 040 050. G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty
IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician in the field of professional wrestling, acting, and music for entertainment purposes
In other trademark news, Steph De Lander has filed to trademark "That's Cooked" and her ring name.
Full descriptions:
Mark For: STEPH DE LANDER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Mark For: THAT'S COOKED trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and lifestyle; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and lifestyle; Production of podcasts; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and lifestyle for entertainment purposes
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com