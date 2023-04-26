WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

CM Punk's Meeting With Chris Jericho Reportedly "Went Well"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

CM Punk's Meeting With Chris Jericho Reportedly "Went Well"

During the most recent PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed CM Punk being backstage at Monday's WWE RAW and his flight there.

"Sounds like Punk didn't just show up cold," Keller said. "He was on a flight with some people and, connecting dots only here, some people made it seem the idea entered Punk's head based on his interactions with WWE people on that flight that maybe he'd be welcome or it'd be a good idea to visit Raw. It sounds like Tony Kahn was not given a heads up on this...The indications point towards Punk just kind of did this with the idea ostensibly being it's not a big deal. It's just that he wanted to say hi to some friends when they're in Chicago. Part of me just thinks this is going to kind of blow over as a non-factor in the big picture trajectory of Punk in AEW."

Keller noted Punk's meeting with Chris Jericho and FTR as the neutral party went well.

Keller said, "I heard the meeting took place with Jericho and FTR. I think it was supposed to be on Friday I think. That might have been why was in Tampa and I just heard from one source that it went well."

AEW Is Seemingly Ending One Of Their Weekly Shows

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube was a "Best of" edition and now it appears the next episode will be the FINAL episode o [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 26, 2023 03:10PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #raw #aew #cm punk #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81774/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer