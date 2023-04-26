WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

AEW Is Seemingly Ending One Of Their Weekly Shows

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

AEW Is Seemingly Ending One Of Their Weekly Shows

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube was a "Best of" edition and now it appears the next episode will be the FINAL episode of the YouTube series.

On the Fite TV show page for the upcoming upside, the description for episode 112 reads:

"Don’t miss the Special and final episode of Elevation – it’s Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!"

AEW is rumored to soon be launching a new show on television named "Collision" and also has the regular AEW Dark episodes, so it would seem Elevation is finished for now.

Adam Cole Reflects On Concerns He Had Recovering From Multiple Concussions

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW star Adam Cole spoke about his recovery from multiple concussions and how his quality [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 26, 2023 03:06PM


Tags: #aew #dark #dark elevation #elevation

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81771/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer