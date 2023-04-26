AEW Is Seemingly Ending One Of Their Weekly Shows

The latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on YouTube was a "Best of" edition and now it appears the next episode will be the FINAL episode of the YouTube series.

On the Fite TV show page for the upcoming upside, the description for episode 112 reads:

"Don’t miss the Special and final episode of Elevation – it’s Best of Elevation airing on FITE! The episode is throwing it back to some of the best matches that have graced our Monday nights over the years!"

AEW is rumored to soon be launching a new show on television named "Collision" and also has the regular AEW Dark episodes, so it would seem Elevation is finished for now.