Dark Side Of The Ring Reveals All 10 Episode Subjects For Season 4

Earlier this month, Vice announced a fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring, revealing a premiere date of May 30. At the time it wasn't clear what each episode would focus on.

A new teaser trailer released today confirms the content for all ten episodes:

• Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

• Magnum T.A.

• Adrian Adonis

• Doink The Clown

• Junkyard Dog

• Marty Jannetty

• Bam Bam Bigelow

• Abdullah The Butcher

• Bash at the Beach 2000

• The Graham Family

We’re back with these 10 all-new episodes.



Season 4 premieres May 30, 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/LCxWBXhTtC — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2023

