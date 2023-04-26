Dark Side Of The Ring Reveals All 10 Episode Subjects For Season 4

Earlier this month, Vice announced a fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring, revealing a premiere date of May 30. At the time it wasn't clear what each episode would focus on.
A new teaser trailer released today confirms the content for all ten episodes:
• Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch
• Magnum T.A.
• Adrian Adonis
• Doink The Clown
• Junkyard Dog
• Marty Jannetty
• Bam Bam Bigelow
• Abdullah The Butcher
• Bash at the Beach 2000
• The Graham Family
We’re back with these 10 all-new episodes.— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 26, 2023
Season 4 premieres May 30, 10P on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/LCxWBXhTtC
