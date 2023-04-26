WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dark Side Of The Ring Reveals All 10 Episode Subjects For Season 4

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

Earlier this month, Vice announced a fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring, revealing a premiere date of May 30. At the time it wasn't clear what each episode would focus on.

A new teaser trailer released today confirms the content for all ten episodes:

• Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch
• Magnum T.A.
• Adrian Adonis
• Doink The Clown
• Junkyard Dog
• Marty Jannetty
• Bam Bam Bigelow
• Abdullah The Butcher
• Bash at the Beach 2000
• The Graham Family

Let us know which episode you are most looking forward to!?


