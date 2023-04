Former NWA star Kylie Rae is expecting her first child.

In a post on Instagram, Kylie Rae and Isaias Velazquez revealed on Tuesday that they are expecting their first daughter together in October.

They posted a picture of their dog with a sign around it’s body which reads, ‘Mom & Dad are getting me a human. Due: 10 / 12 / 23’.

Congratulations to both!