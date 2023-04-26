WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Posts Statement About Wrestlers Performing "Dangerous Feats" Then Deletes It

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 26, 2023

AEW World champion MJF issued the following post on Twitter, but then deleted it:

“The more wrestling fans become blood thirsty for these dangerous feats in the ring. The more the wrestlers will hurt themselves trying to curry fans favor.

The fans don’t understand that at any given point we can be paralyzed from the neck down or even die from a maneuver as simple as a body slam. By the way fans reading this, bodyslams hurt, every move hurts.

They will keep moving the goal post of what they deem is ‘good’. So before you do something stupid. Consider this, there tweet about your ‘banger’ gonna pay for your medical bills? Do the right thing. Go in that ring with the intention of winning the match and leaving the ring the same way you entered it.

Get the winners purse and get out.”

Tags: #aew #mjf

