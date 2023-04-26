WWE NXT Star Hints He Is Leaving The Brand

It would appear one WWE NXT star could be moving up to the main roster following his recent loss at Spring Breakin' on Tuesday.

Andre Chase posted the following on Twitter, noting his that his time on the brand has come to an end. He tweeted:

"It’s been a helluva ride #WWENXT This is A TEACHABLE MOMENT “New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings.” #NXTSpringBreakin"

Chase submitted to the Steiner Recliner on Tuesday's Spring Breakin' episode. It is possible Chase will get called up to either RAW or SmackDown in the upcoming 2023 WWE Draft.