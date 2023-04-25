Bianca Belair Reveals A Major Goal As WWE RAW Women’s Champion

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently joined Ad Free Shows, during which she discussed holding the Women’s Championship for over a year and expressed her desire to beat Roman Reign’s record which is some goal.

Belair is on the cusp of breaking Becky Lynch’s previous record for longest-reigning RAW Women’s Champion with her match against IYO SKY at the upcoming Backlash show in May.

On her desire to surpass Roman Reigns’ record:

“I just became the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE. Look at Roman Reigns. I want to go for it all. I want to have a reign like Roman Reigns and break his record, you know? I want to be champion next year.”

On WrestleMania goals:

“I want to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Second night, main event. I’m going all for it.”