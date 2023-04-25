Tiffany Stratton Wants To Stay In NXT "A Little Longer"

For many NXT stars there goal is to rise to the main WWE roster and appear weekly on either RAW or SmackDown, but one current NXT star has revealed she wants to spend more time in NXT to improve in the ring.

Tiffany Stratton signed a developmental deal with WWE in August 2021 and during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Stratton discussed joining the developmental brand and the brutal schedule she ensured as a trainee. Stratton explained:

“The schedule is definitely very hard to get accustomed to. It was nothing like any other. Luckily, I had a little bit of wrestling experience and I was taught how to act, like the basic wrestling rules, so I knew what I was getting myself into.

“When you’re newer, you have a little bit of a crazier schedule. You’re training, I think like four times a week. It’s only four times because Tuesdays we have TV. Sometimes they would make you come in on Tuesdays and have a training session.

“Training started at 8:30 AM and we’d go until 1030 or 1130. Let me tell you, bumping that early in the morning sucks. After that, we would go to gym class where we’d lift. After that we would do a promo class or like an acting class, something along those terms and it was every day.

“When you’re newer, it’s kind of a mandatory thing, like an unwritten rule that you have to go to open ring and you have to keep on working.”

She added her selling and psychology need some work and improvement:

“I think I have every single component that it takes to become a superstar. I think in the ring, I lack with my selling and my psychology. I think that’s where I need to improve, and quickly.”

On wanting to stay in NXT longer:

“I’m not sure. That’s a good question. I definitely think for my career, I would like to stay in NXT a little longer and hone in on my wrestling skills before getting called up. But if I do get the call-up, I’m ready. I will make the most of it. I will rise to the occasion, and yeah, I’ll be ready.”