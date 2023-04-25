WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Card For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Featuring Women’s TV Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Card For Tonight's NWA Powerrr Featuring Women's TV Title Match

The card has been announced for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which airs on YouTube. Check out the full lineup below:

NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy
NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Silas Mason vs. Odinson
Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. SVGS
Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. The Fixers


