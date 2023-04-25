Card For Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Featuring Women’s TV Title Match

The card has been announced for tonight’s episode of NWA Powerrr, which airs on YouTube. Check out the full lineup below:
- NWA Women’s TV Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy
- NWA National Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Silas Mason vs. Odinson
- Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Daisy Kill & Talos vs. SVGS
- Crockett Cup Qualifying Match: Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch vs. The Fixers
