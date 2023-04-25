WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
8 Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

The full lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV has been announced for Thursday’s show, which airs on HonorClub. Check out the full card below:

ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost
- Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
- Diamante vs. Skye Blue
- Best Friends vs. Joe Ocasio & Mookie Summers
- Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett
- Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty
- Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss
- The Infantry vs. RUSH & Preston Vance


