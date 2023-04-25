8 Matches Announced For This Week’s ROH TV

The full lineup for this week’s episode of ROH TV has been announced for Thursday’s show, which airs on HonorClub. Check out the full card below:

- ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena vs. Lady Frost

- Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

- Diamante vs. Skye Blue

- Best Friends vs. Joe Ocasio & Mookie Summers

- Brian Cage vs. Joey Jett

- Rocky Romero vs. Lee Moriarty

- Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Jeeves Kay & Sonny Kiss

- The Infantry vs. RUSH & Preston Vance